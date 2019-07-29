Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Northwest Natural Holding Company ( NWN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.52, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWN was $71.52, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.01 and a 25.03% increase over the 52 week low of $57.20.

NWN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP ( CQP ) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ). NWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports NWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .86%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( PSCU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -0.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWN at 4.56%.