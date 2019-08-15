NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. ( NRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that NRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.05, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRE was $17.05, representing a -7.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.44 and a 36.4% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

NRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). NRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.