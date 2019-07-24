Quantcast

Northrup Grumman Earnings: NOC Stock Heads Higher on Q2 Beat, Guidance

By William White,

Northrup Grumman earnings for the second quarter of the year have NOC stock on its way up Wednesday.

Northrup Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) reported earnings per share of $5.06 for the second quarter of 2019. This is an increase over the company's earnings per share of $4.50 from the same period of the year prior. It was also a blessing to NOC stock by coming in above Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $4.68 for the quarter.

The Northrup Grumman earnings report for the second quarter of the year also includes net income of $861 million. That's better than the company's net income of $789 million reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Northrup Grumman earnings for the second quarter of 2019 also includes operating income of $946 million. This is up from the company's operating income of $817 million reported during the same time last year.

Revenue reported in the Northrup Grumman earnings release for the second quarter of the year comes in at $8.46 billion . This is an improvement over the aerospace and defense company's revenue of $7.12 billion reported in the second quarter of the previous year. It was also lifting NOC stock today by beating out analysts' revenue estimate of $8.42 billion for the period.

The most recent Northrup Grumman earnings report also has it updating its guidance for 2019. The company now expects earnings per share between $19.30 and $19.55. The previous outlook was for earnings per share ranging from $18.90 to $19.30. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $19.37 for the year.

NOC stock was up 4% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

