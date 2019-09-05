Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $372.06, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $372.06, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $377.34 and a 66.37% increase over the 52 week low of $223.63.

NOC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.72. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.98%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ( ROKT )

iShares Trust ( ITA )

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROKT with an increase of 14.9% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 6.06%.