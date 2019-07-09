Quantcast

Northrop CEO Kathy Warden to assume additional role of chairman

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden will also serve as the company's chairman from Aug. 1, replacing Wes Bush, who will resign after being in the role since 2011.

Warden, who previously served as the chief operating officer of the company, was appointed CEO on Jan. 1.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: NOC


