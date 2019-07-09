Northrop CEO Kathy Warden to assume additional role of chairman

Reuters





July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden will also serve as the company's chairman from Aug. 1, replacing Wes Bush, who will resign after being in the role since 2011.

Warden, who previously served as the chief operating officer of the company, was appointed CEO on Jan. 1.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden will also serve as the company's chairman from Aug. 1, replacing Wes Bush, who will resign after being in the role since 2011.

Warden, who previously served as the chief operating officer of the company, was appointed CEO on Jan. 1.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology