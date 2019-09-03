Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Northrim BanCorp Inc ( NRIM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.2, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRIM was $36.2, representing a -20.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.40 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $29.66.

NRIM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). NRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports NRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.74%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.