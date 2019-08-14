Northland Power's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: NPI-PRC.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.27), with shares changing hands as low as $18.05 on the day. As of last close, NPI.PRC was trading at a 27.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI.PRC shares, versus NPI:
Below is a dividend history chart for NPI.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3:
In Wednesday trading, Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: NPI-PRC.TO
) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: NPI.TO
) are off about 0.9%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »