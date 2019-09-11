Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.47, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTRS was $94.47, representing a -12.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.45 and a 24.37% increase over the 52 week low of $75.96.

NTRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). NTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.61. Zacks Investment Research reports NTRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.14%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTRS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA )

SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 4.2% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of NTRS at 4.01%.