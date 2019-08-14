Northeast Bank (NBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Northeast Bank ( NBN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that NBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.81, the dividend yield is .19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBN was $20.81, representing a -24.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.58 and a 33.91% increase over the 52 week low of $15.54.

NBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). NBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.