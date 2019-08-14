North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

North European Oil Royality Trust ( NRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.45, the dividend yield is 11.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRT was $7.45, representing a -10.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.35 and a 45.51% increase over the 52 week low of $5.12.

NRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). NRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78.

