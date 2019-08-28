North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

North American Construction Group Ltd. ( NOA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NOA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.18, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOA was $11.18, representing a -17.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.62 and a 54.21% increase over the 52 week low of $7.25.

NOA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Halliburton Company ( HAL ). NOA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports NOA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 201.19%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.