Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Norfolk Souther Corporation ( NSC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $191.12, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSC was $191.12, representing a -9.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $211.46 and a 37.84% increase over the 52 week low of $138.65.

NSC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). NSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.3. Zacks Investment Research reports NSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.17%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( FTXR )

iShares Trust ( IYT )

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF ( LRGF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NSC at 7%.