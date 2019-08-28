Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that JWN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.89, the dividend yield is 5.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JWN was $27.89, representing a -58.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.75 and a 11.52% increase over the 52 week low of $25.01.

JWN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). JWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports JWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.85%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JWN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JWN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JWN as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an decrease of -7.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JWN at 0.89%.