Quantcast

Nordstrom family prepares proposal for major stake in retailer

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Nordstrom Inc rose 8% on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that members of the retailer's founding family are in the early stages of discussing a proposal to boost their roughly one-third stake to over 50%, citing people familiar with the matter.

While it is not clear how the family would increase its stake, one possibility is through a share buyback at a premium, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing one of the people familiar with the matter, adding that there is no guarantee it will follow through.

"We don't comment on market rumors or speculation," a company spokeswoman said.

Shares of the department store operator were up about 8% at $33.11 in post-market trading.





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: JWN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar