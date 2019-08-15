Nordson Unit Launches Forte Series Fluid Dispensing System

Nordson ASYMTEK, a business unit of Nordson Corporation NDSN recently unveiled its Forte Series fluid dispensing system. Built in Nordson ASYMTEK's Canvas software, the Forte Series brings in enhanced accuracy fluid dispensing with improved throughput and productivity required for handling various applications. These include electro-mechanical assembly, flex circuit and printed circuit board assembly, MEMS, and encapsulation.
Featuring latest electrical and mechanical architectures, and a stable chassis, the Forte Series is designed to provide units per hour (UPH) gain of 20-50% increased productivity through better motion control. Its dual-valve-ready design enables users to operate two high-frequency IntelliJet Jetting Systems at the same time. This helps to reduce half of dispense time, improving UPH and quality outcomes.
Notably, the new interface, delivered by the Canvas software, helps in simplifying programming apart from offering strong insight and control over the dispensing process. In addition, the graphical programming allows users to develop their program online or offline, scan a workpiece, and simulate dispensing outcomes on a virtual canvas. The launch will offer users a complete solution for high quality, reliable and low-maintenance dispensing. Existing Business Scenario
Nordson has been grappling with adverse impact of rising costs and expenses. It is worth mentioning here that the company recorded 1.2% year-over-year rise in selling and administrative expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (ended Apr 30, 2019). If unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to its margins and profitability.
Also, it is exposed to geopolitical risks and headwinds arising from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies. As a matter of fact, in fiscal 2019 (ending October 2019), unfavorable foreign currency movements are likely to have an adverse impact of 2% on sales growth.
Moreover, the company faces strong competition in all product categories and subcategories. Notably, its major peers include Graco Inc. GGG
, IDEX Corporation IEX
and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT
