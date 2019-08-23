Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Nordson Corporation ( NDSN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NDSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $134.82, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDSN was $134.82, representing a -9.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.23 and a 22.39% increase over the 52 week low of $110.16.

NDSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). NDSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.5. Zacks Investment Research reports NDSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDSN Dividend History page.