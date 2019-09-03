Nordson Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NDSN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.28, changing hands as low as $131.26 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $110.16 per share, with $149.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $131.45.
