Nordea to review financial targets after Q2 profits drop

By Reuters

Reuters


HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank , the Nordic region's biggest lender, posted on Thursday a fall in second-quarter profits, and said it would review its financial targets during upcoming months.

Net profit fell 11% from a year earlier to 681 million euros ($765 million), missing analysts' average expectation of 739 million euros in a poll.

Net interest income, the bank's most important income line, fell 4% from a year earlier to 1.07 billion euros, having been under pressure due to fierce competition in mortgages and household loans across the region.

($1 = 0.8898 euros)





