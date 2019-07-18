Nordea to review financial targets after Q2 profit drop

Reuters





HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank , the Nordic region's biggest lender, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, and said it would review its financial targets during upcoming months.

Net profit fell 11% from a year earlier to 681 million euros ($765 million) in its second quarter ended June 30, missing analysts' average expectation of 739 million euros in a poll.

Net interest income, the bank's most important income line, fell 4% to 1.07 billion euros due to fierce competition in mortgages and household loans across the region.

Nordea said it planned to present new financial targets, including the capital and dividend policies, after the third-quarter results.

Nordea cited internal reasons, like lowering the risk level and concentrating on Nordic markets, alongside external factors for the target revamp.

"Financial environments have also changed with expected lower rates for longer, and we will soon have more clarity on our capital requirements within the banking union," Nordea said.

Nordea has retaken its position as the Nordics' biggest bank by market capitalisation after Norway's DNB briefly took the crown in June and July.

($1 = 0.8898 euros)