Nordea names former Handelsbanken chief Vang-Jensen as its new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea said on Thursday it had appointed its head of personal banking at the Nordic region's biggest bank, Frank Vang-Jensen, as its new top executive.

Vang-Jensen, a former chief executive at rival Handelsbanken , has worked at Nordea since 2017. Nordea said in a statement that out-going CEO Casper von Koskull would stay with the bank until 2020 to secure an orderly transition.

"Nordea has potential that is not fully utilised today," Vang-Jensen said in a statement. "We need to quickly and continuously create new revenues and increase cost efficiency."