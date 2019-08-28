Norbord Inc. (OSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Norbord Inc. ( OSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.36% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.85, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSB was $22.85, representing a -48.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.15 and a 17.42% increase over the 52 week low of $19.46.

OSB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation ( MAS ) and Trex Company, Inc. ( TREX ). OSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports OSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -82.84%, compared to an industry average of -22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.