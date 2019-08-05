Quantcast

Non-cigarette to Drive Core-Mark's (CORE) Earnings in Q2

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. CORE is set to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 7, before the bell.

Shares of the company have gained a massive 50.8% year to date, significantly outperforming the 22.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Let's check out how things are shaping up for the announcement.

Revenues and Earnings to Grow Y/Y

Core-Mark is progressing well with the strategic priorities of fast growing its sales and margins, becoming an industry-leading category management solutions provider and leveraging cost to improve profitability. These should reflect in the company's overall execution in the to-be-reported quarter.

Both top and bottom lines should benefit from increase in sales of high margin non-cigarette products, especiallythe alternative nicotine, food and candy categories.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter's revenues is pegged at $4.31 billion, indicating an increase of 2% from the year-ago reported figure. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to come in around 44 cents per share, growing nearly 26% year over year.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive  Earnings ESP . Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter .

Core-Mark has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a fewstocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that you may consider as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to deliver a positive earnings surprise:

Parsons Corporation PSN , with an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Veritone, Inc. VERI , with an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Green Dot GDOT , with an Earnings ESP of +6.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

