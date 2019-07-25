NOKBF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.58, changing hands as high as $5.74 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOKBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOKBF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.63 per share, with $6.6112 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.74.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »