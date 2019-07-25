NOK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.62, changing hands as high as $5.63 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.71 per share, with $6.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.59.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »