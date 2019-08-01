Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Noble Midstream Partners LP ( NBLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.642 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.73% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.99, the dividend yield is 8.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBLX was $30.99, representing a -45.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.40 and a 18.83% increase over the 52 week low of $26.08.

NBLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). NBLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports NBLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.81%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

