Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Noble Energy Inc. ( NBL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.08, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBL was $22.08, representing a -38.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.00 and a 29.05% increase over the 52 week low of $17.11.

NBL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). NBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports NBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -136.75%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NBL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF ( RYE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an decrease of -0.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NBL at 3.66%.