Noble Corp (NE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Top

Noble Corporation plc NE recently reported second-quarter 2019 loss from continuing operations of 34 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 45 cents. Also, the figure was narrower than the year-ago loss of 49 cents per share.

Total revenues in the quarter increased to $292.9 million from $258.4 million in the prior-year period. Also, quarterly revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269 million. Contract Drilling Services, which contributed $274.8 million to its total revenues, increased 11% year over year.

The strong results were supported by year-over-year increase in total rig fleet utilization and overall operating days.

Operating Highlights

Net loss from continuing operations was $85.6 million, narrower than second-quarter 2018 loss of $121.2 million.

Total rig utilization increased to 82% from the year-ago level of 54%. However, overall average dayrate declined to $154,609 from $180,689 in the year-ago quarter. Nonetheless, overall operating days rose to 1,778 from 1,371 in the year-ago period. 

The average dayrate for the company's jackups was $124,572 compared with $130,332 in the prior-year quarter. Average capacity utilization rose to 98% from the year-ago level of 70%.

The average dayrate for its floaters was $197,911 compared with $268,588 in the prior-year quarter. Average capacity utilization jumped to 67% from the year-ago level of 39%.

Nearly 73% of the available jackup rig days and 57% of floating rig days are committed for the next 12 months.

Costs & Expenses

Total contract drilling services costs increased to $168.9 million in the quarter from the year-ago period's $151.4 million. General and administrative costs surged to $116.3 million from $21.7 million in second-quarter 2018.

Backlog

As of Jun 30, 2019, total backlog was approximately $2.1 billion, of which around $1.3 billion and $820 million were contributed by floating rig and jackup rig fleets, respectively.

Financials

Capital expenditure in the reported quarter totaled $64 million.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had a cash balance of $153.8 million and long-term debt of $3,553.1 million, with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 44.5%.

