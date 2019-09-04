No need to raise Polish rates in near future - c.banker

Reuters





WARSAW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Poland should keep interest rates on hold in the next few months, central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki told state-run news agency PAP in an interview published late on Tuesday.

Central Europe's largest economy has kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.5% since 2015, but following a recent surge in inflation, a motion to raise interest rates by 25 basis points was filed and rejected in July.

"Although I was not present at the July sitting of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), I did not see at that time any need to raise interest rates and I do not see such a need in the near future," Kropiwnicki said.

The MPC's inflation target is 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. In July CPI was 2.9% year-on-year.

Concerning a rate cut, Kropiwnicki said such a possibility existed hypothetically, but he definitely did not see any need for one before the end of 2019.