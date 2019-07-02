Quantcast

No Brexit deal possible with Irish backstop still in place, says UK PM candidate Hunt

BELFAST, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, one of the two contenders to be the next prime minister, said it would be impossible to have a European Union withdrawal deal that included the current Irish backstop provision.

"I do recognise that we are never going to have a deal to leave the EU with the backstop, so it has to change or it has to go," Hunt said at a hustings event in Belfast.

"We have to find a different solution and I think it will be a technology-led solution, what the Germans call an invisible border. Both sides agree that if technology can do this, it's the way forward."





