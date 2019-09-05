NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

NN, Inc. ( NNBR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NNBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that NNBR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.54, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNBR was $6.54, representing a -68.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.50 and a 17.84% increase over the 52 week low of $5.55.

NNBR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). NNBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.33. Zacks Investment Research reports NNBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.69%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.