NMRK vs. CBRE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Real Estate - Operations stocks have likely encountered both Newmark Group (NMRK) and CBRE Group (CBRE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Newmark Group and CBRE Group are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NMRK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.66, while CBRE has a forward P/E of 14.41. We also note that NMRK has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31.

Another notable valuation metric for NMRK is its P/B ratio of 1.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CBRE has a P/B of 3.31.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NMRK's Value grade of B and CBRE's Value grade of C.

Both NMRK and CBRE are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NMRK is the superior value option right now.