Nissan's awful earnings deliver a gift to Renault

Reuters





By Pete Sweeney

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nissan Motor's awful earnings report is good news for Renault , if no one else. The $28 billion carmaker posted a 95% drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday, prompting it to announce 12,500 job cuts and plans to reduce capacity. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa's case for rebuffing closer ties with its French partner is getting weaker.

What was once a Japanese icon has been distressed ever since former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was deposed and arrested for alleged financial malfeasance, which he denies, in 2018. Even so, the state of Nissan is unexpectedly poor. Operating profit of 1.6 billion yen ($15 million) for the three months ending in June was less than one-twentieth of what analysts expected according to data from Refinitiv, and 99% lower than a year earlier. The number of cars sold declined everywhere but China, where it barely moved. Foreign exchange shifts and raw material costs did lots of damage too.

He's at least doing that now. While Saikawa is sticking to plans to crank up Nissan's research and development spending, he is swinging an axe elsewhere. Layoffs announced on Thursday equate to 9% of the company's headcount; production capacity will fall 10% by 2022 - although troublingly most of both will occur outside slow-growing Japan.

Saikawa, who has been a Nissan employee since graduating college, has repeatedly underestimated how bad things are. The company revised its profit forecasts downwards in February and again in April; since then the company's share price has fallen by a fifth. In May he said Nissan had hit "rock bottom". The latest round of unexpectedly terrible earnings further dents confidence in his grip.

If Saikawa is discredited by recent performance, Renault may celebrate - cautiously, because the value of its investment has been falling. But neither defenestrating him nor merging two troubled companies will necessarily fix the core problem: buyers aren't buying Nissans. Shareholders have cause to remain glum.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Nissan reported on July 25 that earnings fell to 6.4 billion yen ($59 million) in the three months ending June 30, down around 95% from the same period the previous year. The Japanese carmaker's operating margin fell from 4% to 0.1%.

- The company said it would expand job cuts to over 12,500 people to help turn around the business, mostly at overseas factories with low utilisation rates.

- Renault owns 43% of the Japanese automaker, which in turn holds a 15%, non-voting stake in its partner. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has sought more equal footing with Renault, last month said Nissan would postpone discussions on the alliance's future to prioritise performance.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on SWEENEY/

Earnings presentation