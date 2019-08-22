Quantcast

Nissan Motor prepares return to domestic bond market

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 23 (IFR) - Nissan Motor, still dealing with the fallout of its former chair Carlos Ghosn's arrest last November, will make a comeback to the domestic bond market.

According to DealWatch, IFR's sister publication in Japan, the automaker hired Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs for a four-tranche bond offering in maturities of three, five, seven and 10 years. The size will be about ¥100bn (US$939m). Pricing is expected as early as early September.

Nissan Motor has been absent from the domestic market since 2016 when it priced a ¥125bn three-trancher in maturities of five, seven and 10 years.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar