Nissan Motor prepares return to domestic bond market

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 23 (IFR) - Nissan Motor, still dealing with the fallout of its former chair Carlos Ghosn's arrest last November, will make a comeback to the domestic bond market.

According to DealWatch, IFR's sister publication in Japan, the automaker hired Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs for a four-tranche bond offering in maturities of three, five, seven and 10 years. The size will be about ¥100bn (US$939m). Pricing is expected as early as early September.

Nissan Motor has been absent from the domestic market since 2016 when it priced a ¥125bn three-trancher in maturities of five, seven and 10 years.