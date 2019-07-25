Quantcast

NiSource (NI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31, before the opening bell. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 13.41%.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to the upcoming results.

Here's What Could Drive Results

NiSource continues to invest in infrastructure improvement and aims to spend $1.6-$1.7 billion in 2019. Since the company recovers 75% of infrastructure investments in less than 12 months, it is expected that expenditures made in the past year will yield returns in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company continues to progress with its electric generation strategy in Indiana. It received approval for Columbia Gas of Ohio IRP Annual Rider Update and Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Gas System Enhancement Plan in the quarter to be reported. The new rates are effective from May 2019 and expected to make positive impact on second-quarter results.

However, expenses related to the Greater Lawrence restoration are likely to exert pressure on the upcoming quarterly results. OnSeptember 2018, excessive pressure on natural gas lines caused a series of explosions and fires that damaged nearly 40 homes in the Merrimack Valley towns of Lawrence, MA. Since the damage resulted from pipelines owned by one of NI Source's subsidiaries, the company had to take responsibility and incur expenditures for recovery.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $1.06 billion, indicating a rise of 5.57% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 5 cents, which suggests a decline of 28.57% year over year.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not show that NiSource is likely to bea t earnings estimates in the quarter to be reported. For this to happen, a stock needs to have a positive  Earnings ESP  and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).  You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Earnings ESP:  The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank:  NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider stocks from the same industry , which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Entergy Corp ETR has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31.

Black Hills Corporation BKH has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 5.

The Southern Company SO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Hills Corporation (BKH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NI , SO , ETR , BKH


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar