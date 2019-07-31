Quantcast

NiSource (NI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss

NiSource Inc. NI delivered operating earnings of 5 cents per share in second-quarter 2019, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line fell 28.6% from the year-ago quarter's earnings of 7 cents. The company's long-term utility infrastructure modernization programs, safety enhancements across gas distribution system, electric generation strategy in Indiana and restoration in the Merrimack Valley boosted quarterly results.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 76 cents compared with 7 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

NiSource generated operating revenues of $1,011.9 million in the second quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,063 million by 4.8%. Nevertheless, the top line inched up 1.6% from $995.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Operating revenues in Gas Distribution and Electric Operations drove revenues year over year.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review increased 9.6% year over year to $627 million.

Total interest expenses in the reported quarter increased 6% from the prior-year quarter's figure to $94.1 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019, were $23.7 million compared with $112.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Jun 30 were $7,109.7 million compared with $7,105.4 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Net cash provided from operating activities in the first six months of 2019 was $926.2 million, up from $809.5 million in the first six months of 2018.

Guidance

For 2019, NiSource reaffirmed capital investment guidance in the range of $1.6-$1.7 billion. Management projects 2019 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.27-$1.33. The mid-point of $1.30 is in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.

NiSource expects its earnings and dividend to increase by 5-7% annually from 2019 through 2022. The company expects to make capital investments of $1.6-$2.0 billion annually through 2022.

Zacks Rank

NiSource has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Other Utility Releases

American Electric Power Co., Inc AEP reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.00, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 2%.

NextEra Energy NEE reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 3.1%.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of 33 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




