Quantcast

NiSource (NI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

NiSource Inc. NI is an energy holding company. The Merrillville, IN-based firm is engaged in natural gas transmission, storage and distribution, and electric generation, transmission and distribution business.

NiSource's long-term utility infrastructure modernization programs, safety enhancements across gas distribution system, electric generation strategy in Indiana and restoration in the Merrimack Valley will likely boost its future performance. In addition, the company's practice of paying dividend is commendable.

Estimate Trend & Surprise History

Investors should note that the second quarter 2019 Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents per share remained unchanged in the last 60 days.

Coming to the earnings surprise, NiSource has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the last four quarters, resulting in an overall positive average surprise of 13.41%.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Zacks Rank : Currently, NiSource has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its second quarter 2019 earnings report which has just released. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

We have mentioned below some of the vital information from this just-revealed announcement:

Earnings : NiSource's second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 5 cents per share, in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Key Stats to Note : NiSource is on track to invest 1.6-$2.0 billion annually through 2022.

Stock Price:  It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the earnings release during the trading session today.

Check back later for our full write up on this NI earnings report later!

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar