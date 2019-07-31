NiSource (NI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

NiSource Inc. NI is an energy holding company. The Merrillville, IN-based firm is engaged in natural gas transmission, storage and distribution, and electric generation, transmission and distribution business.

NiSource's long-term utility infrastructure modernization programs, safety enhancements across gas distribution system, electric generation strategy in Indiana and restoration in the Merrimack Valley will likely boost its future performance. In addition, the company's practice of paying dividend is commendable.

Estimate Trend & Surprise History

Investors should note that the second quarter 2019 Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents per share remained unchanged in the last 60 days.

Coming to the earnings surprise, NiSource has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the last four quarters, resulting in an overall positive average surprise of 13.41%.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Zacks Rank : Currently, NiSource has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its second quarter 2019 earnings report which has just released. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

We have mentioned below some of the vital information from this just-revealed announcement:

Earnings : NiSource's second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 5 cents per share, in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Key Stats to Note : NiSource is on track to invest 1.6-$2.0 billion annually through 2022.

Stock Price: It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the earnings release during the trading session today.

Check back later for our full write up on this NI earnings report later!

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



