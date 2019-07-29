NiSource, Inc (NI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

NiSource, Inc ( NI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.5, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NI was $29.5, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.75 and a 21.95% increase over the 52 week low of $24.19.

NI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). NI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports NI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.15%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NI as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF ( UTES )

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF ( PUI )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF ( RBUS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RBUS with an increase of 9.19% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NI at 5.11%.