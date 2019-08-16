Nio flashes warning for China's luxury car market

Shutterstock photo





By Pete Sweeney

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nio is flashing a warning sign for luxury automakers in China. The $3 billion Tesla wannabe says a co-founder has left, the latest in a series of executive departures amid battery fires and slowing sales. These woes may be unique to the carmaker, or they may hint at slowing premium demand: larger peers like BMW should take note.

Executives at Tesla, Mercedes and BMW, targeting roughly the same wealthy segment that Nio is, might console themselves that the company's troubles are largely self-inflicted. They can take comfort in the resilience of demand at the top end of China's market. Despite flagging overall car sales, which fell for the 13th consecutive month in July, BMW still shifted 53,953 vehicles that month, an annual increase of 15.6%.

There are two reasons to avoid complacency. First, while all these companies are rolling out high-end eco-friendly rides for wealthy drivers, Beijing has started to withdraw green vehicle subsidies. Overall deliveries have gone into reverse in reaction; in July only 80,000 units moved off the lot, about half of the previous month's figure. If it turns out incentives are a major factor for upper-class drivers too, demand for fancy models might be peaking.

Second, Nio's strategy isn't that unique. Like other luxury brands, it has sought to win over well-heeled clients by pampering them inside and outside of the car. Its slick-looking ES8 sport utility vehicle, which retails for 450,000 yuan($63,900) before subsidies, had found some traction before its batteries started catching fire.

Li may be hedging his premium strategy because he suspects the rich will feel the impact of China's economic slowdown. That suggests demand for all luxury vehicles, not just electric ones, might peak soon too.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Nio announced on Aug. 14 that co-founder and Executive Vice President Hsien Tsong Cheng would step down from his position. In June software chief Li Zhang and UK head Angelika Sodian departed, the Financial Times reported, while U.S. Chief Executive Padmasree Warrior left at the end of 2018.

- Industry data shows clean energy vehicle sales in China fell to 80,000 units, down from 152,000 in June.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on SWEENEY/