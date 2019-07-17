Nintendo Releases Updated Switch With Better Battery

Nintendo just refreshed its wildly successful Switch game console, but the company isn't giving existing Switch owners many reasons to upgrade: The renewed game console comes with a better battery that guarantees up to 9 hours of game play, while otherwise sticking with the same design and features of the original Switch.

The new model can be used to play up to 5.5 hours of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," according to a comparison on Nintendo's website , which was first spotted by Polygon . The original Switch on the other hand was only capable of playing the game for up to 3 hours.

In addition to updating the battery, Nintendo apparently also swapped out the chipsets and memory of the device. This step could contribute to the battery savings, but is likely also improving the margins on the game console.

The refresh of the original Switch isn't the only way Nintendo aims to keep up the momentum of the game console. Earlier this month, the company introduced a Switch Lite model that's all about mobile gameplay . That device, which cannot be connected to a TV, will be available for $200 this September.

Even before this refresh, the Switch had already been one of Nintendo's most popular game consoles ever. The company revealed in April that it had sold close to 35 million units since first introducing the Switch in late 2016. With that, the Switch even surpassed the sales of the Nintendo 64 game console.

