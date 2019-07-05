Nikkei up for fifth straight week, investor wary before U.S. jobs data

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei gains 2.2% for the week, up for fifth straight week

* Exporters mixed, market in a holding pattern pre-U.S. jobsdata

By Ayai Tomisawa

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.2% higher to21,746.38, after trading in and out of the red. For the week,the index rose 2.2% for its fifth consecutive weekly gains aftera Sino-U.S. trade truce sparked hopes the two warring sidescould make progress in long-drawn out negotiations.

With U.S. markets closed for a national holiday onThursday, trading remained thin.

Investors are waiting on the U.S. jobs report due out laterin the day, which could determine if the Federal Reserve cutsrates later this month or delays such a move to its nextmeeting.

The ADP National Employment Report, which comes ahead of themore comprehensive monthly nonfarm payrolls data, showed U.S.private employers added 102,000 jobs in June, well beloweconomists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YMA00

"Since the ADP number was bad, the market expects the jobsreport to be sour, but investors would rather wait till nextweek to trade as jobs data can provide surprises at times," saidNobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Exporters were mixed, with Advantest Corp6857.T rising1.8%, Panasonic Corp6752.T falling 0.5% and Toyota Motor Corp7203.T was up 0.3%.

Mining and oil shares lost ground after crude oil pricesfell on concerns over the outlook for global economic growth.

Inpex Corp1605.T dropped 1.4% and Idemitsu Kosan5019.T shed 0.3%.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.2% to 1,592.58.