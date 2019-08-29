Nikkei turns down on economic, political woes; Recruit slides

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edgedlower on Thursday, as an early Wall Street-led bounce gave wayto lingering concerns that trade conflicts and political riskswould hurt the global economy.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the session down 0.09% at20,460.93, having advanced a modest 0.15% the previous day. The index rose as much as 0.2% in early trade after all three ofthe major U.S. stock indexes posted gains overnight.

But the Nikkei's rise sputtered on underlying concerns aboutanother flare-up in the U.S.-China trade war and latestdevelopments in the Brexit saga pointing to fresh turbulence inthe financial markets ahead.

"The market can't get much of a lift as it waits for Sept. 1to see if extra U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports actually kickin," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at MizuhoSecurities.

"U.S. trade adviser (Peter) Navarro's cautious comments ontrade issues also weighed on sentiment," Miura said.

Global markets remain on edge after the latest flurry oftit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing, and the lackof firm details on the next round of trade talks between the twocountries did little to ease nerves.

"I can tell you that it's unlikely anything quick willhappen given the structural basis of the problems," White Housetrade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with FoxBusiness Network on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

There were 127 advancers on the Nikkei index against 87decliners.

The largest percentage decliner was staffing servicescompany Recruit Holdings Co6098.T , which retreated 4.8% afterit announced plans to sell approximately 7.16% of itsoutstanding shares through a secondary offering. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25N0QQ

The biggest percentage gainers were Rakuten Inc4755.T , up2.4%, followed by Taisei Corp1801.T for a gain of 2.3% andNippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd1332.T up by 2.2%.

Suzuki Motor Corp7203.T rose 1.5%, helped by the carmakerannouncing a capital tie-up with Toyota Motor Corp7203.T . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1SN

Shares of Toyota, which will pay around 96 billion yen ($910.90 million) for a 4.94% stake in Suzuki, closed littlechanged on the day.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched down 0.01% to 1,490.17.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange'smain board was 0.77 billion, compared to the average of 1.11billion yen in the past 30 days.($1 = 105.3900 yen)