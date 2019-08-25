Nikkei tumbles to 3-week low as U.S.-China trade war worsens

Shutterstock photo





* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on $75 bln worth of U.S.goods

* Trump to raise existing tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% onOct 1

* Japan, U.S. trade talks progress, concessions on autounlikely

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares shed more than 2%on Monday, with China-related firms leading the losses after afresh escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war knocked globalequities markets.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell as much as 2.6% to20,173.76, its lowest level since Aug. 6, before ending themorning session at 20,258.92, 2.2% lower on the day.

"One wonders how long these trade tariffs on both sides cankeep going up and up before they start making the economy andstock market go down and down," said Chris Rupkey, chieffinancial economist at MUFG Union Bank. "Investors have hadenough and want out."

China on Friday imposed tariffs on about $75 billion inimports from the United States including some agriculturalproducts, crude oil and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

Hours later, U.S. President Donald Trump heaped anadditional 5% duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinesegoods in the latest tit-for-tat escalation between the world'slargest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

This sent stocks, the dollar and oil prices sharply lower onFriday while safe havens, with all three Wall Street majorindexes shedding between 2.4% and 3% on Friday. .N/C

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 1.8% to 1,475.21 by themidday break, with all of Tokyo's 33 subindexes falling.

Machinery and chip-equipment makers were especially hit hardas the new round tariffs triggered profit-taking in companieswhich rely on China demand.

Yaskawa Electric6506.T plunged 6.1% and Fanuc Corp6954.T slid 3.7%, while Tokyo Electron8035.T , MurataManufacturing 6981.T and TDK Corp6762.T shed 2.5%, 2.6% and3.1%, respectively.

Automakers and exporters were broadly lower after the yengained to 104.46 against the dollar JPY=EBS , a level not seensince Jan. 3.

Subaru Corp7270.T slid 2.1% and Panasonic Corp6752.T dropped 2.3%.

A strong yen reduces corporate profits when they arerepatriated. The yen last stood at 105.25 yen to the dollar.

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saidlate Sunday that the United States and Japan agreed in principleto core elements of a trade deal they hoped to sign in New Yorknext month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L109

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the dealcovered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade, andthat auto tariffs would remain unchanged.

"Developments over the weekend have taken U.S.-China tradewar to a whole different level. No one can be naive enough tothink this will end anytime soon," said Norihiro Fujito, chiefinvestment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.