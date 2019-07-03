Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, hopes for U.S. rate cuts lift mood

Shutterstock photo





* Nitori soars after reporting higher sales in latestquarter

* Shares of shippers rally on rising freight charges

By Ayai Tomisawa

The Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.3% to 21,699.93 atthe midday break. With U.S. financial markets closed for anational holiday on Thursday, trading will likely be thin,analysts said.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped to afive-month high in May while there was a slowdown in servicessector activity in June.

The reports come on the heels of data on housing,manufacturing, business investment and consumer spending thatpoint to slowing economic growth in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6N

The ADP National Employment Report, which comes ahead of theLabor Department's more comprehensive monthly nonfarm payrollsdata due on Friday, showed U.S. private employers added 102,000jobs in June, well below economists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YMA00

"Investors are looking for hints from the ADP data for astep that the Fed will take. But they want to see U.S. jobs databefore they take positions," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a globalmarket strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "They arefocused on how the yen will move after the jobs report as well."

Thursday's winners included shippers, which rallied as theBaltic Dry Index .BADI , or freight charges, jumped 7.1% to alevel not seen since October 2018. Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T gained 2.1% and Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T surged 4.2%.

Nitori Holdings9843.T soared 4% after the discountfurniture store operator said sales rose 6.1% to 167.3 billionyen for the March-May quarter. Its operating profit was 30.4billion yen, about the same as the previous year and in linewith market expectations.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.5% to 1,587.68. Advancingissues outnumbered declining ones 1,496 to 539.