Nikkei snaps 4 days of losses but mood stays fragile; energy firms weak

* Nikkei takes a breather after sell-off, but Topix eases

* Chip sector gains; energy, resources & bank shares sag

* Japan Post, SMC, Bridgestone to report earnings on Friday

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei eked out small gainson Thursday on bargain-hunting after the past week's heavyselling, but sentiment remained frail over uncertain prospectsfor a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict. The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.37% to20,593.35 after four straight days of losses, while the broaderTopix .TOPX retreated 0.08% to 1,498.66.

Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board wassubdued at 2.09 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) versus the dailyaverage of 2.34 trillion yen over the past year.

The market was relieved as the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS waslargely stabilising after heavy falls early this week and asthere was no fresh escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions over thelast 24 hours. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FGW00

Also, data showed Chinese exports rose 3.3% in July from ayear earlier, when analysts had expected a fall of 2%. Importsalso declined by less than expected, suggesting some resilienceto the drawn-out Sino-U.S. tariff struggle. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

"The market calmed down a bit as there was no particular badnews," said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Sumitomo MitsuiDS Asset Management.

Growth-value shares extended their outperformance sincemid-July, with the Topix Growth index .TOPXG rising 0.1% whilevalue shares .TOPXV dipped 0.3%.

Growth-value plays such as chip sector stocks Advantest6857.T and Tokyo Electron8035.T climbed 3.1% and 1.1%,respectively, while typical value plays such as banks .IBNKS.T shed 0.6%.

Yet worries that the confrontation between the world's twolargest economies could tip the global economy into a severedownturn or even a recession kept many investors on thesidelines, with energy and resource-related shares lagging.

The oil and coals products sector .IPETE.T dipped 4.5% tobecome the worst performer of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes, while themining sector .IMING.T was the second worst, down 2.3%.

"I see this as a temporary relief rally, which will likelybe short-lived," said Masanari Takada, cross-assets strategistat Nomura Securities.

"Foreign investors' appetite for Japanese equities is notstrong as they are moving away from value stocks."

Trading mostly focused on companies that just publishedearnings.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group9984.T fell 2.7%. Thefirm raked in a record quarterly net profit for a Japanese firm,but the total was boosted by gains from sales of a part of itsstake in AlibabaBABA.K .

SoftBank's results have been increasingly volatile as ChiefExecutive Masayoshi Son shifts focus from the predictable incomeof telecoms in favour of bets on startups with shiftingvaluations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2531OJ

Justsystems4686.T hit limit-high, soaring 19.6% after thesoftware developer reported strong profit growth in April-June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0AAFYOI

Shares of some other technology firms reporting bumperearnings also jumped, with Lasertec6920.T surging 14.0% andOptorun 6235.T 14.6%.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement5232.T advanced 8.6% after itsearnings beat market expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB09TO1QV

But not all the earnings reports were rosy.

Heavy equipment maker IHI 7013.T tumbled 13.6% afterposting weak quarterly results. Resource conglomerate JXTG5020.T , hurt by weak oil prices, fell 6.0%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1QKMJX3

JXTG Holdings5020.T shed 5.5% to hit its lowest sinceNovember 2016, following the oil and metals company's quarterlyprofit plummeting 88% on lower petrochemical margins inApril-June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532O1

JGC Corp1963.T slid 6.5% after the engineering companyreported a 21% drop in its April-June net profit during theTokyo exchange's midday break. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0MBHUTU

Looking ahead, about 630 companies, including Japan PostHoldings 6178.T , SMC Corp6273.T and Bridgestone5108.T ,will announce earnings results on Friday. ($1 = 106.0200 yen)