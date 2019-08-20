Nikkei slips, trading subdued ahead of Jackson Hole, G7 summit

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped onWednesday as fresh worries about a global recession weighed onrisk assets, with U.S. President Donald Trump showing no signsof backing down in his trade war with China.

The Nikkei share average .N225 took its cue from WallStreet's selloff overnight and fell 0.4% to 20,596.92 by themidday break. Trading remained subdued as key events due laterin the week kept many investors on the sidelines.

In New York, all three major stock indexes retreated onTuesday to end a three-day rally, with financial shares leadingthe losses. .N/C

Concerns about Italy's political chaos and Britain's tumultuous exit from the European Union also have made investors wary.

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.8% to 1,495.19, with allbut one of Tokyo's 33 subindexes finishing the morning sessionin negative territory.

A notable mover was benchmark Nikkei's heavyweight SoftBankGroup 9984.T , which slid 3.0% to become the most traded stockon the main board.

Although there was no fresh negative news from the company, traders said markets are digesting the Wall Street Journal's weekend report of the firm's plan to lend employees up to $20 billion to invest in its Vision Fund 2.

Rate-sensitive TSE REIT index .TREIT eased 0.1%, snapping its eight-day winning streak, but still not far from its 12-year peak.

Looking ahead, investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday and the Group of Seven (G7) summit, to be held in southwestern France on Aug 24-26.