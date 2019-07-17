Nikkei slips to 3-week low as trade worries haunt earnings

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell to three-weeklows early on Thursday as the country's dismal exports and weakU.S. corporate earnings raised fresh worries about fallout fromthe Sino-U.S. trade war.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.28% to 21,193.80,hitting its lowest since June 27, while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 1.38% to 1,545.91, also hitting three-week lows.

"The earnings of global manufacturers will be soft for now.Investors are on the sidelines and waiting to buy on dips onlyif the Nikkei falls below 21,000," said Takashi Hiroki, chiefstrategist at Monex Securities.

As the U.S. earnings season kicked off, weak results fromrailway transport company CSX CorpCSX.O stoked concerns thatthe protracted trade standoff between the United States andChina could hurt the profits of U.S. companies

The outlook is seen even bleaker in Japan as companiesstruggle with the U.S.-China tariff war amid deterioratingglobal conditions that have dragged on its exports.

Japan's exports to China dropped more than 10% from a yearearlier, its sixth fall in the past seven months, trade datashowed on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N23R008

Canon 7751.T fell 2.8% after the Nikkei business dailyreported its operating profit was on track to sink 40% thisyear. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24I0FL

NOK Corp7240.T fell 6.6% after the manufacturer of sealproducts slashed its earnings outlook, cutting its annualoperating profit estimates by 34% on weak sales of car-relatedproducts in North America and China.

Elsewhere, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd7238.T hitlimit-high, rising 43% after the troubled car parts maker saidit expects to receive investment from a corporate turnaroundfund to help restructure its money-losing business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J040 (Reporting by Hideyuki SanoEditing by Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))