Nikkei slips, investors wary before Jackson Hole event, G7 summit

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped onWednesday as renewed worries about a global recession weighed onrisk assets, while the U.S.-China trade war and politicaluncertainty in Italy and Britain added to the general air ofcaution in markets.

The Nikkei share average .N225 took its cue from WallStreet's selloff overnight and fell 0.3% to 20,618.57. Tradingremained subdued as key events due later in the week kept manyinvestors on the sidelines.

In New York, all three major stock indexes retreated onTuesday to end a three-day rally, with financial shares leadingthe losses. .N/C

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had toconfront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm tothe U.S. economy because Beijing had been cheating Washingtonfor decades. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G152

Concerns about Italy's political chaos and Britain'stumultuous exit from the European Union also have made investorswary. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G20P

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.6% to 1,497.51, with allbut one of Tokyo's 33 subindexes finishing in negativeterritory.

A notable mover was benchmark Nikkei's heavyweight SoftBankGroup 9984.T , which slid 2.9% to become the most traded stockon the main board.

Traders said markets are still assessing the Wall StreetJournal's weekend report of the firm's plan to lend employees upto $20 billion to invest in its Vision Fund 2. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F1FMurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D05V

Rate-sensitive TSE REIT index .TREIT dipped 0.3%, snappingits eight-day winning streak, but still not far from its 12-yearpeak. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D238

Elsewhere, convenience store operators sagged after industrydata showed their all-store sales for July dropped 0.6% from theprevious year for the first year-on-year decline in 6-1/2 years.

Seven & i Holdings3382.T shed 1.6%, while FamilyMart UNYHoldings 8028.T and Lawson 2651.T were down 1.8% and 0.7%,respectively.

"There appeared to be some sector rotation by fund managers.As the trading session proceeded, some buying emerged in sectorssuch as technology, auto and machinery," said Yasuo Sakuma,chief investment officer at Libra Investments.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore &Shri Navaratnam) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))