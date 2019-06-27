Nikkei rises on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks at G20

Shutterstock photo





* Companies with large exposure to China in demand

* Japan Display jumps on report Apple will inject $100 mln

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 1.2% higher at21,338.17 points.

Overall sentiment improved, with cyclical stocks andcompanies with large exposure to China in positive territoryahead of a meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders on thesidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0RT

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a tradedeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekendbut he is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually allremaining Chinese imports if the two countries continue todisagree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

Trump also raised the possibility that he may impose alower, 10% duty on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports,instead of the proposed 25% rate.

Trump is expected to meet with Xi on Saturday for aconversation that could revive stalled negotiations between theworld's two biggest economies or launch a much deeper, costliertrade war that would drag down global growth and roil financialmarkets.

"The market's main concern is whether the two countries landon some kind of deal which will determine the direction of U.S.monetary policy," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a global marketstrategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Machinery, automakers and tech shares were bought, withTokyo Electron 8035.T soaring 3%, TDK Corp6762.T jumping4.1%, Daikin Industries6367.T surging 5.3% and Subaru Corp7270.T rising 4.5%.

Companies which rely on Chinese demand also gained ground.

Fanuc Corp6954.T rose 1.7% and Yaskawa Electric6506.T jumped 4.6%.

Japan Display Inc6740.T jumped 18% after the Asahinewspaper reported that Apple IncAAPL.O will inject $100million into the company.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.2% to 1,553.27.