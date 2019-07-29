Nikkei rises as investors take weak earnings in stride, techs rally

Shutterstock photo





By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced onTuesday morning, led by technology firms, as investors lookedbeyond sluggish earnings in the previous quarter and bet on apotential recovery over the coming seasons.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.67% to 21,761.38,edging near its 2-1/2-month high of 21,823 touched last week,while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.5% to 1,576.34.

"The semi-conductor sector is the easiest example. Theinventory adjustment in DRAM and flash memories is coming to anend and we are increasingly starting to see 5G-related demand,"he said.

A case in point was chip-making machine manufacturer ScreenHoldings 7735.T , which rose 4.7% even though the company cutits annual net profit estimate by 5.6%, citing weaker sales inits printing-related businesses and rising costs.

Investors were also buying up other tech shares that hadbeen hit by concerns over intensifying frictions between theUnited States and China over trade and technological issues.

Fanuc Corp6954.T rose 3.9% after the robot maker cut itsannual profit estimates on uncertainties from trade frictions.But its quarterly results beat analyst expectations, helping tolift its share price.

Hitachi Ltd6501.T rose 4.2%, after the manufacturingconglomerate reported a 16.0% fall in quarterly operatingprofit, due to worsening market for smart phone and car relatedmaterials.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd6301.T rose 1.4%,although its April-June profits fell short of analystexpectations to drop 22% from previous year.

Japan's industrial output also fell a bigger-than-expected3.6% to 1-1/2-year lows in June but that did not shakeinvestors' confidence either.

More companies including Sony6758.T , Nintendo7974.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group8316.T , are due toannounce earnings after market close on Tuesday.

Ahead of that, the Bank of Japan is expected to make itspolicy announcement later on Tuesday.

While a majority of market players predict no policy change,a small number of them expect the BOJ to make some cosmeticchanges to its forward policy guidance in a symbolic gesture ofkeeping up with easing stances by the Federal Reserve and theEuropean Central Bank.

The Fed is widely expected to cut its interest rates thisweek for the first time since the financial crisis more than adecade ago. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))