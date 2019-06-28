Nikkei retreats as investors nervous before Trump-Xi meeting

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei falls 0.3%, Topix eases 0.1%; cyclicals lead losses

* Trump, Xi to hold trade talks in Japan on Saturday

* BOJ's "tankan" survey due out on Monday

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks fell on Friday asinvestors turned cautious ahead of much awaited talks betweenU.S. and Chinese leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit inJapan, with cyclical shares retreating before the weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 dropped 0.3% to21,275.92 points, having risen 1.2% on Thursday after a SouthChina Morning Post report raised hopes Washington and Beijingmight make progress in talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

For June, the Nikkei rose 3.3% for the first monthly gainsince April, though it was almost flat for the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a trade dealwith Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend buthe is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on most remaining Chineseimports if the two countries don't agree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News onThursday that Trump's decision on whether to impose new tariffson a $300 billion list of nearly all remaining Chinese importswill depend on the outcome of Saturday's meeting at the westernJapanese city of Osaka. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2CH

Traders say investors unwound their positions in cyclicalstocks ahead of the weekend and the Bank of Japan's closelywatched "tankan" survey, due on Monday.

"Even if the two countries could reach a positive agreement,Japanese equities would benefit little. Expectations in themarket are that the U.S. will ease their monetary policy, whichwould make the dollar pressured against the yen," said IsaoKubo, an equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.

"Whether the yen strengthens or not is also of investorconcern."

The yen's sustained strength against the dollar JPY=EBS and weak Chinese stocks also weighed on sentiment.

Exporters, which led the gains the previous day, lostground. Daikin Industries6367.T shed 2.4%, while NissanMotors 7201.T dropped 0.8% and Nikon Corp7731.T slipped1.0%.

Bucking the overall weakness, some defensive shares were indemand. Tokyo Gas9531.T climbed 0.9%, while Astellas Pharma4503.T added 0.7% and Otsuka Holdings4578.T rose 0.5%.

The broader Topix .TOPX eased 0.1% to 1,551.14. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake & Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by KimCoghill & Shri Navaratnam)